Obituary: Lucille (Pidge) H. Mitchell, award-winning floral designer, DCA member

Lucille (Pidge) Holloway Mitchell of Norwalk, died at home on January 2, 2017, just shy of her 100th birthday.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Jan. 29, 1917, she was the eldest of seven children born to the late Myrtle Lange Holloway and Oliver Richard Holloway. The family lived in Philadelphia, before relocating to New York. As the oldest child she was a real support to her mother and became a second mother to her younger siblings. This is a relationship that endured throughout their lives. She is predeceased by her parents and six siblings.

Mrs. Mitchell and her late husband Frederick Arthur Mitchell were residents of Darien, for over 50 years. He was the president of the National Advertising Agency Network, and she worked as his assistant. She was actively involved in recruiting employees, and on events, where she organized all their conferences. Mrs. Mitchell had a lifelong interest in flowers and gardening, she was very involved in the Darien Community Association, holding various roles on the Garden Club and Decorating Committee. She was an award-winning floral designer, and chaired a number of flower shows. Her involvement also included the Noroton Presbyterian Church, where she arranged the altar flowers for over 10 years. Actually, Mrs. Mitchell was still arranging the centerpieces for the 60-plus club meetings at the DCA when was she was in her 80’s (although she considered herself too young to be part of that group.) She was an excellent cook as well and enjoyed entertaining often.

She was dedicated to her family and friends, and will be remembered for her determination, positive outlook and strength. She had a wonderful sense of humor which stayed with her till the end, her family said.

Mrs. Mitchell, the matriarch of the family, is survived by her brother Richard Holloway (Janice), of Richmond, Virginia and her four children, Nancy Mitchell Busak (Joseph) of New Canaan, Patricia Brainard Palmer (the late Rocco), of Darien, Spencer Brainard (Dulcy), of Greenbrae, California, and John Brainard (Sally), of Burlington, Vermont She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations be made to the Darien Community Association (DCA), 274 Middlesex Road in Darien, CT or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/Donate

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Noroton Presbyterian Church in Darien.

— by The Darien Times