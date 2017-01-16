SADD to sponsor eating disorder information evening for teens at the Depot

Can you recognize the signs of eating disorders?

Students Against Destructive Decisions will offer a seminar on how to recognize the signs of an eating disorder in a friend or family member at The Depot on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The speaker will be Erin Kleifield, Ph.D., the director of the eating disorders program at Silver Hill Hospital.

Kleifield will answer your questions about eating disorders and how to help a friend. She will provide a brief description of what eating disorders look like and what resources are available to help. Index cards will be provided so questions can be submitted anonymously if preferred.

This event is sponsored by The Depot and Silver Hill Hospital.

Space is limited so registration is required.

RSVP at https://eatingdisorders020117.eventbrite.com