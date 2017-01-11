Letter: Darien Library works to provide excellent balance of services

To the Editor:

I’m writing in response to the letter last week regarding non-resident use of the Darien Library’s study rooms.

To clarify our policy: only Darien residents have the privilege to reserve study rooms in advance; registered non-residents can use a room only if it is available at the time they come to the Library. We count and measure everything, so we can see policy’s effectiveness reflected in the numbers – for example, this November and December, 81% of all study room use was by residents.

The larger picture is this. Darien Library is the most actively-used library in the state. Residents take out more items from the Library than any other community – three times the state average. More people attend programs per capita at Darien Library than in any other large community. The same for visits to the Library.

We are proud to balance excellent service to the community of Darien with hospitality for non-residents who want to come to the Library as well.

Alan Kirk Gray

Director