Preston scores 20, Swetye has four 3s in victory over Trinity

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alex Preston scored a team-high 20 points and Zak Swetye had 17, scoring four game-high 3-pointers in the Wave’s win over Trinity.

Darien beat the Crusaders 66-59 at Stamford on Monday.

Darien (3-1 FCIAC, 4-3 overall) is in third place in the FCIAC East, Trinity (2-2, 4-2) in sixth.

Theo Moore scored 10 points.

Preston was 6-for-6 from the foul line, Swetye went 3-for-4.

Darien led 18-10 after one quarter and trailed 31-30 at the half. A 16-8 third quarter advantage made the difference.

Darien

Zak Swetye 5, 3-4, 17; Will Rolap 1, 0-0, 2; Jack Richter 2, 1-2, 5; Riley Stewart 1, 2-2, 4; Alex Preston 7, 6-6, 20; Theo Moore 2, 6-6, 10; Jack Tierney 2, 0-0, 4; Carter Scott 2, 0-0, 4

Totals 22, 18-20, 66

Trinity Catholic

Stephen McGill 7, 2-2, 17; Cam’ron Blake 0, 0-0, 0

Dutreil Contavio 11, 3-3, 26; Jack Hickey 1, 0-0, 2

Petey Galgano 3, 5-5, 11; Rasheed Constant 0, 0-0, 0

Dimitry Moise 1, 0-0, 3