Wave trounces Trinity to go 4-3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Darien beat Trinity 50-28 led by junior Chrissie Fiore with 13 points and 11 rebounds at home on Monday.

Several players chipped in with strong defensive efforts and we set a new season-high with 10 blocked shots. — Steve Dunn

Winning its second straight the Wave climbs to 4-3 overall, 2-3 FCIAC.

“It was a nice team effort that helped us get our second FCIAC victory,” Darien coach Steve Dunn said. “Several players chipped in with strong defensive efforts and we set a new season-high with 10 blocked shots.”

Trinity is 1-9, 0-6.

Darien led 12-2 after one quarter and was up 30-9 at the half.

“We are getting closer to playing a complete game, but there are still areas we need improvement in,” Dunn said. “We turned the ball over too many times and missed too many free throws, but we have won two in a row and we need to play even better on Thursday at McMahon, who is much tougher than years past.”

Box

Ashley Humphrey 1 1-4 3; Gwen Dolce 1 0-0 2; Lindsay Dimonekas 2 2-4 6; Rachel Stobbie 4 0-0 8; Katie Ramsay 2 1-2 5; Chrissie Fiore 5 3-10 13; Megan Hobbs 0 0-0 0; Hailey King 0 0-0 0; Hassana Arbubakrr 3 0-2 6; Caroline Krueger 0 0-0 0; Kelly Richter 1 0-0 3; Brianna Lyons 1 2-2 4 Totals: 20 9-24 50

Highlights: Humphrey 3 assists, 2 steals; Fiore 11 rebs, 2 steals, 2 blocks; Ramsay 5 assists, 3 steals, 8 rebs; Hobbs 4 rebs, 2 blocks; Stobbie 2 rebs, 2 steals; Dolce 2 assists, 2 rebs; Lyons 2 assists; Arbubakrr 7 rebs, 1 block; Dimonekas 2 rebs; King 2 assists, 4 blocks. Krueger 3 rebs