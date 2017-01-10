Downtown redevelopment and field lights lead Planning & Zoning Commission’s first 2017 meeting

A potential vote on field lights at Darien High School and a return hearing for Baywater Properties’ downtown zoning changes highlight an immediate return to business for Darien’s Planning & Zoning Commission at tonight’s meeting.

Baywater’s revised application for zoning changes in the area between Corbin Drive and Post Road will receive its first public hearing since being filed in October 2016. The application calls for several changes to regulations downtown as a part of a plan to develop a mixed-use retail, office and residential area.

Baywater withdrew its previous application following scrutiny from the commission for its requested building heights. Though prior public comment is included as a part of the record for the revised application, the commission has allotted a full two hours for discussion of the zoning changes.

The commission may also be prepared to approve a site plan for permanent field lights at Darien High School tonight. The Darien Board of Education submitted a plan for the lights in late 2016. If approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission, the Representative Town Meeting would be given the final word of approval. The Darien Athletic Foundation is currently fundraising for the cost of the project.

Finally, the Stephen Tyng Mather Homestead Foundation has filed an application with the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission to preserve the property as a “Protected Town Landmark” under current zoning regulations, creating a museum and a center for education.

You can view the full agenda for tonight’s meeting here, and watch a livestream of the meeting tonight on Darien TV 79 at 8 p.m., or online here