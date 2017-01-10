Letter: Resident says drainage project frustrations are overflowing

To the Editor:

It is probably a very bad idea to submit a letter to the editor when one is at the height of frustration and disappointment over the handling of a town issue but I think there are a few experiences and lessons learned that need to be passed on in light of the fact that Darien is facing development/proposals that could have more than just a price tag attached to pay: for example, some large commercial development projects, speculative residential building often by some who have no vested interest in the town, the increasing pace of tree loss and greenery, all need to be intelligently balanced against an aging/maxed out infrastructure and the neighborhoods that may suffer in the midst.

Currently my home of 20 years is situated amidst the chaos of the Abbey Road Drainage Project, a project that aims to replace a storm drainage system made obsolete by all the development that has gone on uphill seemingly without a common sense check of what the infrastructure could hold. Illogically Town Hall kept approving projects that put further stress on a distressed system — flooding was the result. While my home and street had no flooding issues I, like others, were willing to work with everyone towards a solution.

The Stanley Road part of the project started in July as huge pipes and heavy construction vehicles and equipment parked on our lawns lining the street, with the daily commotion as our alarm clock by 7 a.m. My horror of what was plopped in front of us started as the toxic dust of the road cuts and the piping cuts was spewed all over homes, lawns, play-sets, cars, etc. It continued with egregious safety issues, many that remain. Roots to mature (some irreplaceable) trees have been cut, some personal property affected and health questions remain. And after months of this, Christmas time was not so merry on crap-filled, unsafe Stanley and Intervale Roads.

After seeing this performance above ground, I have to question what has been laid below ground. Many of us are waiting for Town Hall to make the right moves to assure this entire neighborhood that what we see and have endured on the surface is not what we have gotten underground and more importantly not what is to be duplicated in this manner in any other Darien neighborhood in the future.

I write to you as someone who is experiencing the very unpleasant end results of development and warn you that in some of these cases someone will suffer at the expense of others who profit. Have these looming development projects fully taken into account the surrounding neighborhoods and businesses that will be affected? Are there other neighborhoods whose storm drainage or sewer systems are reaching capacity?

Is there any requirement for trees to be replaced when development wipes the land clean (look at Hollow Tree Ridge Rd project and I-95 barrier lost)? Do we ask too much sometimes? Are we moving in the right directions and there is just always many costs attached? I don’t know the answers but I hope we are all thinking about this and hope that something like this newspaper can truly peel back some of these issues for all of us to look at and consider. Based on my experiences I am advocating caution moving ahead and it would be nice to hear what others may think.

Jill Walker