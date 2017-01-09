Darien schools doing Mozart birthday contests

Darien students are invited to make a poster or write or compose something which is inspired by Mozart’s music or his life or his words! Cash prizes at all the schools and certificates as the winners of the 2017 Music for Youth Mozart Creativity Award.

This is a poster contest for elementary, poster and written word for Middlesex Middle School, and poster, written word and music composition at DHS.

Poster/written submissions are due no later than Friday, Jan. 17 at DHS and no later than Wednesday, Jan. 18 at other schools. For the art, one sheet of paper no larger than 12 x 18 inches. Smaller is fine. The type of art and materials are open. For the writing, entries may be in prose, poetry or rap/song lyrics and must be 300 words or less for MMS and 500 for DHS. Details on the entry form. For the music composition, entires may be composed for any instrument in any genre and submissions less than 4 minutes in length. Submissions must have the name and grade on the back and include an entry form with contact information. One Entry per student per category.

Winners will be announced at all schools on Mozart’s birthday (On Jan. 27 he would be 261 years old). The curricular theme in the Darien Music Department this year is Mozart and Friends, and the purpose of the contest is to celebrate Mozart and to perform and listen to his music! Winners will be chosen based on quality of the art/writing/composition as well as pertinence to Mozart and response to the prompt if applicable. For more information contact your school Music teacher or find the grade level entry forms on the Darien Music Department blog: http://blogs.darienps.org/music/mozarts-birthday-contests/