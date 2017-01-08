Darien Times

Police: Traffic stop in Darien returns warrant for sexual assault

By Darien Times on January 8, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Two Bronx men, including one with a prior warrant for sexual assault, were arrested after a routine traffic stop in Darien on New Year’s Eve. An officer on patrol in the area of Post Road and Day Street stopped a passing car with no front license plate and an inactive registration just after 1 p.m. that day.

While speaking to the officer the driver of the car first gave a false name, but was later identified as Mahwanga Campbell, 25, of the Bronx, New York. A passenger in the car was identified as Derrick McKenzie, 58, also from the Bronx.

A background check showed that McKenzie was wanted in Stonington for a charge of sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. He was placed under arrest and transferred into the custody of Stonington officers the same day. Campbell was processed for motor vehicle charges, minor possession of marijuana and interfering with a police officer.

