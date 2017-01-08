New visual arts teacher offers programs at Darien Arts Center

The Darien Arts Center recently announced the addition of new Visual Arts instructor, Stephanie Lush-Mastriano, who is teaching drawing and painting for 10 to 15 year olds on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. from Jan. 4 through March 15.

Lush-Mastriano is a ceramicist, painter, and mixed media artist originally from the Hartford area. She has taught art programs at the Hartford Academy of the Arts, The Wadsworth Atheneum, The New Britain Museum of American Art, and the Westport Arts Center. Lush-Mastriano studied Fine Arts and Art Education at MCC (Manchester), CCSU (New Britain) and SCSU (New Haven).

She encourages her students to explore different art techniques while honing skills to find their own unique style of self-expression and creativity. Students will work with an array of drawing and painting techniques and materials including ink, charcoal, watercolor, acrylic, and mixed media. To register for Drawing and Painting, or any other DAC classes, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall.