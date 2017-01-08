Letter: Darien Library putting out of towners ahead of residents

To the Editor:

The Darien Library has been rated one of the best libraries in the state of Connecticut, and it has also been recognized nationally for its use of technology. The remarkable library opened in 2009, and moved locations from where the current Board of Education headquarters is.

All of this would not have been possible had it not been for generous donations from countless community members, and for Darien tax money.

Unfortunately, a conflict has been created at the Darien Library. Have you ever gone there and found minimal seating options? No rooms available to reserve? The reasoning for these problems is likely out-of-towners mooching off the Darien Library.

You may ask “how do you know they are out-of-towners?” Well, there are often a substantial amount of New York license plates in the parking lot, and whenever someone requests a room they are promptly asked “are you a resident?” by a librarian… The answer is typically “no.”

The fact that people from neighboring towns are using our library is not the issue, the issue is that these out-of-towners are using resources that Darien residents should have “first dibs” on. Many times I have tried to book a room for a meeting, and the room is being used by someone who is not from Darien.

To avoid this issue, the Darien Library should change their policy on room bookings. A few solutions would be to only allow Darien residents to book rooms, or to have designated time slots in which people from other towns could book rooms.

To reiterate, the issue here is not that out-of-towners are using the library. In fact, we should be proud of the fact that people from neighboring towns have such high praise of our library that they make the trip to Darien. The issue is that people from other towns are being placed ahead of Darien residents, which was never the goal of generous donors who helped build this outstanding library.

Ryan Quinn

Darien

Editor’s Note: Alan Gray, director of the Darien Library, said that Darien residents are given priority to reserve library rooms by the ability to do so in advance. Out-of-towners are not able to reserve in advance and must do so in person. Gray encourages residents seeking more information to contact the library 203-655-1234 or darienlibrary.org.