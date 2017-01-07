Wave takes Tigers in opening meet

BOYS SWIM/DIVE

After 30 days of non-stop training, the Darien Blue Wave boys swimming and diving team opened its FCIAC season defeating Ridgefield 100-77 recently.

This year’s Ridgefield team includes a U.S. Olympic trial qualifier.

“We look to get ahead,” said Wave coach Dennis Flores. “We have depth and are balanced across the swimming and diving.”

The Blue Wave has 21 swimmers and four divers, including seven freshmen.

“This team is young, but talented and motivated,” Flores said.

With the Christmas tree and holiday decorations still up at Darien Y lobby, the freshness of the season was in the air.

Darien split first places 6-6 with the Tigers.

Although Ridgefield took the top spots for the first three events—200 medley relay, 200 free and 200 IM—the team scores were even.

Darien took the lead after winning the 50 Free and sweeping the diving event 1-2-3.

After the diving break, Ridgefield fought hard to win the 100 fly and 500 free while Darien won the 100 free.

Cheering and excitement filled the room as Darien expanded and secured the lead by taking first and second in the 200 free relay and top three for the 100 back.

“That was a fun stretch and I hope it sets a positive tone for our season,” Flores said.

Closing out the meet, Darien took the 100 breaststroke and Ridgefield the 400 free relay.