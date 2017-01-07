Darien Times

Town, Darien Police urge caution on roads as Saturday snow continues

A view of snowfall in Darien as it continues to fall on Saturday.

Darien Police urged residents to use caution as roads are slipper Saturday.

“Accidents reported on highways and secondary roads. Unnecessary travel not advised. Use extreme caution,” Darien Police tweeted earlier.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said the current accumulation has made roads slippery. She said currently the town’s Department of Public Works is currently salting but there is not enough accumulation yet in town to begin plowing

Darien Police also said the less traffic on the local roads, the easier it makes for Public Works to complete what needs to be done during a snow storm.

Earlier the National Weather Service predicted snow to fall until early evening. Current forecasts call for a 50% chance of snowfall before midnight Saturday, and some isolated snowfall on Sunday after 10 a.m.

