Fiore scores 20 in first league win

By Steven Buono on January 7, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

Chrissie Fiore goes to the net in recent action. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lindsay Dimonekas came off the bench and Katie Ramsay came alive to give Darien a big second half boost in its first FCIAC victory of the season.

Darien beat Central 57-33 at Bridgeport on Friday, led by Chrissie Fiore with 20 game-leading points.

“We were able to break a three-game losing streak and get our first FCIAC victory,” said coach Steve Dunn. “The girls played very aggressively on defense, getting a season-high 16 steals and five blocks.”

Katie Ramsay on the move. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

Darien led 14-10 after one quarter and 29-15 at the half, then outscored Central 19-9 in the third.

The Wave improves to 3-3 overall and 1-3 FCIAC. Central is 1-7, 1-4.

“We also set a season-high with 16 assists as we were looking for each other and sharing the ball very well,” said Dunn. “Hopefully this will kick-start us onto a streak of wins as we look to improve each game and gain experience.”

Ashley Humphrey scored 12 points for the Wave.

“We received a big lift from Lindsay Dimonekas off the bench and Katie Ramsay came alive in the third quarter to help us put the game away,” Dunn said. “Chrissie Fiore led us in scoring again and Ashley Humphrey chipped in with some key three-pointers.”

Ashley Humphrey was in double figures in points. Courtesy Darien Athletic Foundation

Numbers

Ashley Humphrey 5 0-0 12; Gwen Dolce 0 0-0 0; Lindsay Dimonekas 4 0-0 8; Rachel Stobbie 2 0-0 4; Katie Ramsay 2 2-7 6; Chrissie Fiore 6 8-10 20; Megan Hobbs 0 1-2 1; Hailey King 1 0-3 3; Kelly Richter 0 2-2 2; Brianna Lyons 0 1-2 1; Hassana Arbubakrr 0 0-0 0; Caroline Krueger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 14-26 57.

3-pointers: D. — Humphrey 2, King 1; C — Edmonds 1

Highlights: D — Humphrey 9 assists, 6 rebs; Fiore 7 rebs, 4 steals, 4 blocks; Stobbie 4 rebs, 2 steals; Ramsay 3 assists, 5 steals, 1 block, 3 rebs; Dimonekas 2 steals

