A Darien man was arrested on active warrants after giving a fake name to police during a routine traffic stop. Police stopped Kharee Thomas of 21 Allen O’Neill Drive for a broken tail lights at about 9 a.m. on Dec. 27. Thomas allegedly gave two false names to police before providing proper identification.

Records showed two non-extraditable warrants for Thomas’s arrest in Georgia. He was placed under arrest and issued a $7,500 bond, with a court date of Jan. 6.