Residential burglary reported on Hoyt Street

Police are investigating a residential burglary at a Hoyt Street home. A resident contacted police at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 to report the burglary, which is believed to have occurred between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. the same day.

The complainant arrived home after several hours out to find that several items in the living room and first floor bedroom had been moved, and a second floor master bedroom had been ransacked. Several pieces of jewelry were reported missing, and the rear door showed signs of forced entry.

Among the missing pieces were a 18 karat gold necklace, a pearl bracelet, a crystal bracelet and two Kate Spade watches. Altogether the missing pieces were valued at more than $3,000.

The rear door to the home is not visible from the street and is believed to have been the entry and exit point for the burglars. Police are still investigating the incident, and the homeowners are still confirming whether any other items are missing.