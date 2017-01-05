Editorial: Now is the time, with the state slashing town grants, to pay attention to budget season

The Board of Education and the Town will soon kick off budget season for fiscal year 2017-18. Especially this year, more than ever, everyone should pay attention to budget initiatives.

The state continues to slash support to Darien and fellow Fairfield County towns on the basis that these towns don’t need the help. What the state and those who run it don’t realize, or don’t care to realize, is that average income levels don’t speak for every resident. Each of these Fairfield County towns have incomes on both the very low and very high. Those on the very low side might feel especially crunched by a tax increase that is caused by the cutting of education grants, school construction grants, and whatever else might continue to come our way. Those on the high side might not want to continue to invest their tax income into a state that is making decisions for them how their money is best spent — or spending it for them.

With state grants disappearing and corporate and wealthy taxpayers taking their tax money with them as they flee the state, it appears more and more clear — Darien, we are on our own.

In December the district discussed capital project initiatives. It’s time to let school administration and the Board of Ed know which are most important to you.

The budgets will come before the Representative Town Meeting for approval.

In May, discussions about the budget are always lively and heated, but often, they include questions that could have been answered had officials, or even the public, taken the time to research and attend budget meetings along the way.

Now is the time for those elected by their constituents to have a voice on the town’s budget to get to work. Now is the time for engaged residents to pay attention. If you don’t ask questions now, you lose your legitimate right to complain later.

Before we know it, it will be May. And by then, it will be too late.