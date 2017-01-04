Sophomore Hathaway scores twice in loss to Green Knights

BOYS HOCKEY

It might not be a silver lining, but it is a glimmer of something to build upon in reversing a 1-4 start to the season for the defending two-time state champs.

The season goes by quickly. We need to make a move. — Mac Budd

That glimmer comes off the silver skates of sophomore CJ Hathaway in Darien’s 6-3 loss to ND-West Haven at Bennett Rink on Wednesday.

Hathaway flashed those skates in on a breakaway — of his own making, shorthanded — to give Darien a lead, to break a hard fought scoreless deadlock through one-and-a-half periods in the second.

“CJ played well, he had a good game,” said Darien coach Mac Budd. “I’m happy to see some other people contribute. You have to like that.”

And after the Green Knights answered straight back to tie it 1-1, it was Hathaway putting the Wave up 2-1 from the slot; going to the net, he showed for sure he has a nose for, in the Hathaway way.

The rub for Darien, though, is how the goal was answered before the echo of the go-ahead goal left the rink. Notre Dame scored two straight, crashing the net on them all in the win, to take a 3-2 lead out of the second period.

“It’s too bad — I felt like halfway through the game I was very happy with the way we were playing,” said Budd. “Good intensity — I got some really good shifts today out of our second and third line. I felt like there were some positive things in the game. The outcome is really unfortunate.”

Darien goes to 1-4, the Knights improve to 2-3.

“We’ve been struggling to score goals, we’ve only scored 10 through five games,” said Green Knights coach Tim Belcher. “So to come out and score six tonight, that’s a lot of goals for us.”

The Green Knights scored two more in the third, with Henry Congdon firing from the left point to cut the lead to 5-3, before the comeback stalled ending with an empty net goal.

Wave goalie Brendan Bumgardner made 20 stops, Liam Connell 17 stops for the Green Knights.

Matt Ciaburro scored from Vinnie Paolillo, then it was Paolillo from Ciaburro for 2-2, and Greg Caturano had the winner for 3-3 from Michael Bencivengo, Kevin Millea, all in the second period.

In the third it was Hunter Krasnow from Matt Muro and Ciaburro, Caturano from Paolillo and Krasnow, then Caturano credited with the empty net goal.

Notre Dame had three power play goals on the day.

“The penalties hurt us,” said Budd. “We love to play aggressive; maybe we just need to look at a different style of play on the penalty kill.”

Darien has a week off to regroup before hosting Xavier on Jan. 11 with Budd adding that the defense needs to make better decisions when play resumes.

“These guys are going to have to look at each other in the locker room and figure out what kind of team we want to be,” Budd said. “Because we are a third of the way through the season and it’s one thing to start the season and say we don’t have any experience. But the season goes by quickly. We need to make a move.”