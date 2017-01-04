Darien Library to hold annual mid-winter book sale Sunday

The Darien Library will hold its annual mid-winter book sale on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m in the art gallery.. There will be a selection of old and new fiction, detective-mystery, non-fiction, and large type books. There will also be DVDs and audiobooks for sale.

All proceeds from the book sale will go directly to the purchase of books, movies, and technology as well as the support of countless programming opportunities throughout the year.

Darien Library is a Library Journal Five Star Library. The Library is among the busiest in the state with over 1,300 people visiting on an average day and has the highest per capita circulation of items in Connecticut. The Library collection includes 125,000 books and 300 newspaper and magazine subscriptions. In addition, the Library presents over 1,500 public events annually, hosting a lineup of bestselling authors, technology classes, early literacy programs, and workshops for small business owners and entrepreneurs.