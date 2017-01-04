Police engage suspect in early morning, high-speed pursuit

Police engaged a suspect in a 75 mph pursuit to the Stamford border following a routine traffic stop on Jan. 2. An officer stopped a vehicle with incorrect license plates on Hecker Avenue near Warner Drive at about 1:20 a.m. after observing it make an improper turn.

The driver of the car was identified as Annie Nicole Plourde, 37, of Canton and the vehicle’s owner was riding in the passenger seat. The owner insisted that the plates on the vehicle were correct, producing a bill of sale from Nov. 23, 2016. She said Plourde was driving as she was tired from their shopping trip in New York City.

As the officer attempted to call for help at the scene, Plourde put the car in gear and drove away from the scene at a high speed. Officers pursued her several miles to the Stamford line, but pulled back at the request of a supervisor. According to police, there were no other cars on the road at the time. Darien officers notified Stamford police and state troopers of the situation, and Plourde was arrested later that night in connection with a burglary on Cove Road in Stamford.

Plourde had three active warrants for her arrest and was issued additional charges in Darien. She was arrested for interfering with an officer, driving with a suspended license, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.