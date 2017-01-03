Darien Times

Cattano to swim at Bucknell

By Darien Times on January 3, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

darien-010317cattano-2

Kelly Cattano winds up her swim seasons at King and looks ahead.

SWIMMING

King School senior Kelly Cattano has committed to join DI Bucknell’s swim team next season.

“My King teachers were understanding of my practice schedule and in helping me to reach my goals in the classroom,” Cattano said.

Tags: ,

Previous Post BBB offers tips to lose weight, not money
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress