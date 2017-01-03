Chidley makes splash with national team

SYNCHRONIZED SWIMMING

Darien High School junior Katie Chidley was recently named to the 2017-2018 U.S. Junior National Squad for synchronized swimming.

The trials were held Dec. 10 and 11 at the LISD Westside Aquatic Center in Lewisville, Texas.

According to Myriam Glez, CEO and High Performance Director of USA Synchro, the 27 athletes named to this squad are the best Junior age athletes (15 to 18 years old) in the country and have been selected to prepare for the Junior World Championships to take place in Perth, Australia in the summer of 2018.

They are also in the pipeline for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Chidley has been participating in synchronized swimming since third grade. She trains and competes with the New Canaan YMCA Aquianas, a nationally-ranked team considered one of the top synchronized swimming programs in the country.

Chidley will likely spend the summer training with the national squad in Riverside, California. Coached by Jen Muzyk, she has competed at the U.S. Junior Championships, the Synchro America Open, and the U.S. Junior Olympics.

A proficient synchronized swimmer has the endurance of a distance swimmer, the leg strength of a water polo player, the flexibility of a gymnast, and the grace and coordination of a dancer.