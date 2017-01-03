YMCA gymnasts sparkle at Snowflake Invitational

GYMNASTICS

The Darien YMCA gymnasts dominated the team competition at the Snowflake Invitational in Wilton recently, taking first in every level they competed in.

Individual All-Around winners included Emily Rizzi, Anna Altier, Tanner Generoso, Brianna Barrientos, Olivia Perkins, Abigail Nevin, Sofia DeStefano, Gabriela Pye, Gianna Cardini, Kelsey Fedorko and Adnerys DeJesus.

Rizzi paced the champion Level 3 team with an outstanding 37.60 AA in the 6-8 age group, where she also placed second on vault and beam, first on bars and tied teammate Olivia Davis for first on floor.

Davis won the beam title with 9.45 and took third on vault and second AA.

Tess Hennigan swung to second on bars and fourth on beam, floor and AA. Kayla Koproski tumbled to second on floor, sixth on vault, seventh on beam and fifth on bars and AA.

Ava Telgheder was steady for third on beam and seventh on vault and floor.

Taylor Davies earned sixth on beam and seventh on bars. Molly Zengo took fifth on floor while Elise Hole was sixth on bars and Lia Woodring was fifth on vault.

In the 9s group, Stella Nehro swung to first on bars with 9.4, took fifth on beam, third AA and tied teammate Katie Cutler for third on vault.

Cutler was the beam champ and placed fifth AA and eighth on bars.

Katie Primmer was steady for third on beam, seventh on vault and fourth on bars, floor and AA.

Alex Kuras vaulted to fifth and took seventh on bars and AA, sixth on floor and tied for sixth on beam with teammate Alexandra Maniatty.

Maniatty was also ninth on bars and floor while Madeleine McGivney took seventh on floor.

Isabella Koproski took third on bars and beam and fourth on floor and AA in the 10s group.

Megan Hayes earned second on bars and fifth on vault, floor and AA.

Jordan Moss vaulted to second, took fourth on bars and sixth on floor. Julia Holmes placed sixth on beam while Jahnavi Orr was sixth on vault and fourth on beam.

Emily Hopper soared to second on vault in the 12 and up group, took fifth on floor and fourth on beam and AA while Holly Prichard was third on vault and fifth on beam.

Also contributing to the success of the Level 3 team were Lily Royce, Hannah Reyna, Shayna Moeller, Tanner Shanley and Chloe Sernick.

The Level 4 team took the team title by a margin of nearly three points. In the youngest group, Emily McKee took second on vault, beam and floor and third on bars and AA.

Anna Altier again led the 9-10 group, taking the titles on vault, bars, beam and AA with 37.05 along with third on floor.

Ava Licata was the top tumbler with 9.3 and placed second AA, third on bars, fourth on beam and fifth on vault.

Penelope Arrendondo earned fourth on bars, fifth on beam and AA and tied teammate Sophia Geffner for seventh on vault. Geffner was also second on floor and sixth on beam.

Elsa Del Bene swung to second on bars, took sixth on floor and seventh on beam and AA.

Ellie Davies was steady for second on beam and fourth on floor.

Annelise Enters earned sixth on vault and seventh on floor.

Lindy Mueller earned her meet high score on floor.

Tanner Generoso topped the podium three times in the 11s group, winning vault, floor and AA with a stunning 37.25 along with second on beam and eighth on bars.

Abigail O’Brien took second on vault, floor and AA, third on beam and fifth on bars.

Alexa Bell earned third on vault and floor, fifth AA, seventh on bars and ninth on beam.

Bowen Burns placed fifth on floor and seventh on beam while Alannah Morris was sixth on vault.

Vault champ Brianna Barrientos scored 9.5 on the way to first AA as well as third on bars and beam and fifth on floor.

Alexandra Decsi took fifth on bars and tied teammate Kira McCreesh for ninth on floor.

McCreesh was also eighth on vault.

Carly Cambareri captured fifth on both vault and beam and tied Isabella Woodring for eighth on floor.

Woodring was also eighth on beam while Amelia Kuhn earned her meet high score on vault.

Olivia Perkins led the champion Level 5 squad, soaring to first on vault with a huge 9.8 while also winning the AA, taking second on beam and floor and fifth on bars in the 12 and up group.

Sofia Imbrogno was the bars champ with 9.25, took fifth on vault, fourth on floor and third on beam and AA.

Sofia Iuteri topped the podium on beam and bars with 9.45 and 9.3, placed second on vault and fifth AA.

Tetyana Banaryk earned third on vault, sixth on beam and ninth on floor and AA.

Coming back from injury, Melanie Vernal competed in just two events, taking fifth on beam and eighth on bars.

In the 9-11 group, Lauren Smith was steady for second on beam, sixth on floor, fourth AA and tied Ali Kolman for fourth on bars.

Kolman was also sixth on vault and beam. Iris West took second on vault and floor, third on bars and sixth AA.

Julia Decsi tumbled to third on floor and vault and seventh AA.

Anna Primmer earned fifth on vault and floor and sixth on bars.

Also recovering from injury, Alexia Buchesky topped the podium in one of her two events, winning beam with 9.25.

The Level 6 gymnasts also outpaced their opponents by nearly three points in winning the team competition.

Abigail Nevin went five for five, winning every event in the 7-11 group, including a tremendous 9.7 on beam and 37.40AA.

Melina Cardini took second on vault and beam and third on all other events.

In the 12-14 group, Emma Neaderland soared to the vault title, and placed second AA, third on bars and fifth on beam and floor where she tied with Nima Rahbar.

Rahbar was also fourth on vault and seventh on beam where she tied again, this time with Sommer Schmidt. Schmidt also placed eighth on vault and ninth on floor.

Emma Kelly was the beam champ with a stellar 9.7, and placed sixth on vault, fifth on bars and eighth AA.

Lucy Collins took second on bars, fourth AA, eighth on floor, tenth on beam and was part of a three-way tie for third on vault with Megan Cutler and Megan Mitchell.

Cutler was steady for second on beam, seventh on bars and sixth AA.

Mitchell took sixth on beam and third on floor.

Injury may have limited her to two events, but Kerry McDermott took advantage in the 15 and up group, with two wins on bars and beam, where she scored 9.4.

The Level 7 squad stretched their lead in the team competition to nearly 5 points.

Sofia DeStefano swept the titles in the Child group on the way to a huge 37.60 AA.

Nadia Borja, also injured, took third on beam, her only event.

In the Junior group, the competition was tightest between teammates.

Gabriela Pye won the AA, placed sixth on beam and tied Dillan Aysseh for fourth on vault and third on floor and Leilani Nguyen for fourth on bars.

Nguyen also tied Isabella DeStefano for the vault title with 9.6, tied Lana Schmidt for second on beam and placed second AA.

Schmidt also took second on vault, fourth AA, sixth on bars and tied Isabella DeStefano for the floor title with 9.1.

DeStefano was also fifth on bars and third AA. Like her teammate, Saskia Chermayeff competed on two events due to injury and won both bars and beam where she scored 9.55.

Caterina Pye earned fifth on vault, second on bars, third on beam and sixth AA.

Kate Wolters tumbled to second on floor and took seventh on vault and bars.

Paige Domenici placed sixth on vault and fifth on floor.

In the 15 and up group, Sofia Fea was the vault champ with 9.5 and placed second on floor and third AA.

Kelsey Fedorko led the Level 9 team champs, sweeping the titles in the 16 and up group including a 9.45 on beam.

In the 14-15 group, Gianna Cardini and Nikki Carlo split the titles, with Cardini taking vault, bars and AA and Carlo winning beam and floor.

As the sole Level 10 competitor, Adnerys DeJesus put on an impressive performance, including scoring 9.6 on floor and a giant 37.10 AA.