Police: More than $1,000 in hair care products stolen from CVS

January 2, 2017

More than $1,000 in Aveda haircare products were stolen from CVS Pharmacy reported on Dec. 19. Employees noticed the theft shortly before during closing that day and reported the incident to police the following morning.

Surveillance footage from the store showed a black male and a light skinned female enter the store at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 19 and empty more than 40 items from the store shelves. Together they placed the items inside of the man’s clothing and left just four minutes later.

CVS employees were able to provide a full list of the missing merchandise, which was valued at $1,082.60. Police are still investigating the crime based on the surveillance video.

