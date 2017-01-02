Fake or real news? Learn the difference at the Darien Library

The Darien Library will hold a class on on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. for discerning real news from fake news. To register for this event, please call 203-655-1234.

Misinformation, quotes out of context, viral stories — it seems like the proliferation of fake news has reached an all-time high. Every day, Darien librarians receive questions about whether a certain website can be trusted, whether a news story is factual or not, and how to determine if something is a credible piece of information. Learn to discern what’s real and what’s not from these information experts.