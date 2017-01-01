Letter: Opus thanks community for Person-to-Person toy store support

To the Editor:

“The holiday season is a perfect time to reflect on our blessings and to seek out ways to make life better for those around us.” – Terri Marshall

At the start of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, Opus for Person-to-Person organized a toy drive to collect new, unwrapped toys to stock Person-to-Person’s Annual Toy Store. This year’s Toy Store had more than 550 volunteers and distributed more than 2,000 new books, 2,000 new toys and 1,000 new board games to over 2,000 children in our area.

This year’s participants included St. Luke’s Preschool, First Congregational Church School, Happiness Preschool (St. Thomas More), Methodist Family Center Preschool and Equinox. Thank you to all who contributed their goodwill and time to collect toys for a very special cause!

All of the toys collected were used at Person-to-Person’s Annual Toy Store, which took place at Saint Luke’s Youth and Community Center in Darien from Dec. 8 through 10. The event served low-income families residing in Stamford, Norwalk and surrounding communities, which Person-to-Person primarily serves. Opus and Person-to-Person volunteers helped client families “shop” for gifts, and then wrap them. In addition to every child receiving a gift, families also chose a book for each child and a board game for the family to enjoy together.

There are few experiences more heartwarming than having the privilege of “working” at the Toy Store where you see families receive beautifully wrapped presents for their children; families who may not otherwise had anything to give to their children on Christmas.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping to bring joy and hope to so many families in need this holiday season.

Gina Gromelski, vice president, Opus for Person-to-Person

Ceci Maher, executive director, Person-to-Person