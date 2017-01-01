Op/ed: Ensuring wide horizons for seniors

As we move into older age, physical, social, financial realities often cause our horizons to become clouded over and our personal universe to diminish.

Physical limitations may mean no more long journeys to far-away or challenging vacation places. The deterioration of our health or the death of friends and loved ones may mean our circle of confidants and buddies has shrunk. Less income and more demands on our fixed expenses to just maintain our health may mean we can’t afford to do the entertaining and travel at our previous levels.

One option is to accept these changes, be grateful for what we have experienced and withdraw into our narrower world and try to enjoy what remains for us. But a much more attractive alternative is to refocus our vision and ensure continuing wide horizons — looking in new directions.

While physically we may no longer be able to hike the Rockies or explore Brussels or Beijing, we have outstanding venues close to us that don’t require treks through airports or hours-long flying or day-long driving. New York City is less than an hour’s train ride away and offers all the variety and excitement of a major cultural and historical ocean front city. New Haven, the home of Yale University, offers libraries, museums, entertainment and sports — again less than an hour away.

While socially we may no longer have our life-time friends and family member with us, there are wonderful opportunities to make new ones — friends of different ages, backgrounds — more diverse friendships. The Darien Senior Programs at the Mather Center and the Darien Library, The Darien Community Association, the Darien Y, and Norwalk Community College LifeTime Learners all are sources of activities that can expand our circle of acquaintances.

And while we may be financially constrained not to spend as we used to, there are a host of free or nearly free activities we can take advantage of, practically every day of the week. At Home In Darien itself issues a monthly calendar of events (more than several dozen). There are events to tickle the funny bone, feed the soul, strengthen the brain and body, and ensure that the widest possible community horizon is within eye sight.

All it takes a willingness to look out to the horizon, to have the courage to reach out and try something a bit new.

The ability to see horizons is a gift to us. Look outward. Do something. Be expansive. Be happy. Carpe Diem!

Peter F. Eder is a board member of At Home In Darien, a member of the Darien Commission on Aging and an AARRP CT community presence volunteer.