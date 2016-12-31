Darien Times

Town of Darien’s public works schedules Christmas tree pickup by area

By Darien Times on December 31, 2016 in Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Darien Department of Public Works will conduct its annual Christmas tree pick-up program according to the following schedule:

screen-shot-2016-12-31-at-10-31-01-am

Important reminders:

• Christmas Trees must be at the curb by the first morning of the scheduled pick-up.

•  Christmas Tree pick-up is conducted on public streets only.

•  Residents are asked to refer to a Town map to determine their designated area for schedule.

•  The schedule has been rotated from last year.

•  Public Works does not have more specific times of pick-up.

•  In the event of significant snow accumulation the program may be delayed, please be patient.

• Once collection is complete, trucks will not return until the next scheduled pick-up.

• Christmas wreathes, brush, grass clippings, garbage or other materials with not be collected.

• Christmas Trees with bags, netting, stands, or lights will not be collected.

• Residents with valid RDA stickers may still bring Christmas Trees to the dump.

•  This information is posted on the Town of Darien web page at www.darienct.gov

•  Collection on weekdays only.

• The Department of Public Works can be contacted at 656-7346.

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Police: Stamford woman booked for possession, hospitalized Next Post Fatal accident closes I-95 north in Westport Saturday morning
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress