Town of Darien’s public works schedules Christmas tree pickup by area

The Darien Department of Public Works will conduct its annual Christmas tree pick-up program according to the following schedule:

Important reminders:

• Christmas Trees must be at the curb by the first morning of the scheduled pick-up.

• Christmas Tree pick-up is conducted on public streets only.

• Residents are asked to refer to a Town map to determine their designated area for schedule.

• The schedule has been rotated from last year.

• Public Works does not have more specific times of pick-up.

• In the event of significant snow accumulation the program may be delayed, please be patient.

• Once collection is complete, trucks will not return until the next scheduled pick-up.

• Christmas wreathes, brush, grass clippings, garbage or other materials with not be collected.

• Christmas Trees with bags, netting, stands, or lights will not be collected.

• Residents with valid RDA stickers may still bring Christmas Trees to the dump.

• This information is posted on the Town of Darien web page at www.darienct.gov

• Collection on weekdays only.

• The Department of Public Works can be contacted at 656-7346.