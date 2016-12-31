Police: Stamford woman booked for possession, hospitalized

A Stamford woman was arrested for possession of narcotics and related paraphernalia as well as interfering with an officer during the early morning hours of Dec. 26. An officer patrolling the area of Post Road just after midnight noticed a vehicle parked at the Mobile gas station with its lights on and engine running. The officer drove by the stationary vehicle twice in a 10 minute period, and eventually approached to check its registration.

The vehicle was registered to Joanna Jack, 40, of Stamford, who was shown to have an active warrant for failure to appear. Jack was at the wheel of the car that evening, but became argumentative when asked for her license, registration and insurance.

She repeatedly asked the officer why he needed her identification, as she had not done anything wrong. Jack appeared to have trouble locating her license in the car, exiting the car to check her trunk before eventually locating her purse behind the passenger seat and finding the license inside.

After Jack produced her information, police informed her that she had an active felony warrant for her arrest. She began refusing police requests to exit the vehicle, and attempted to roll up her windows while the officers were speaking to her. Believing that Jack may attempt to drive away, a Sergeant at the scene reached into the vehicle and removed the keys.

Jack attempted to grab onto the passenger seat to stop officers from forcibly removing her from the car, but was eventually pulled free. She was handcuffed despite efforts to resist. Officers found a small piece of aluminum containing a green leafy substance near Jack’s car and found a cigar with a chemical smell consistent with PCP inside.

After being placed in the rear of a patrol car, Jack complained that she was having trouble breathing and was suffering an asthma attack. Medical responders were called to transport Jack to the hospital for treatment. While Jack was being treated police discovered several more aluminum folds containing PCP on the floor of the patrol car. Video footage from inside the car show Jack reaching into the back of her pants after being placed in the car. She allegedly admitted to smoking PCP throughout the Christmas holiday and told officers she was struggling with depression.

At the hospital, Jack allegedly became combative with medical staff and Darien officers and was eventually sedated. She was released back into police custody at 5:30 a.m. Jack was held on $2,500 bond for the Darien charges, along with an additional $10,000 for her prior warrant.