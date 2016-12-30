[Slideshow] Darien Shake Shack set to open on Monday, Jan. 2

Shake Shack will officially open its third Connecticut location on Monday, Jan. 2, bringing one of the nation’s most popular burger chains to the center of Darien. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held outside the restaurant’s 1340 Post Road location on Friday morning and a select number of lucky friends and family got a chance to stop in for lunch during a soft-launch.

Modeled as a modern day roadside burger stand, Shake Shack has garnered a cult following since its launch in 2004. The restaurant offers 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers and flat-top Vienna beef dogs ( with no added hormones or antibiotics), all-natural cage-free chicken (no antibiotics either), frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more.

Guests will be able to choose from a selection of local craft beer provided by Two Roads Brewing Company and Half Full Brewery, in addition to the Shack-exclusive ShackMeister® Ale from Brooklyn Brewery. Wine lovers can sip on Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir.

Darien’s Shake Shack will also be home to three exclusive flavors of frozen custard concrete, the Darien Cookie Dough, Minted Magic and Pie Oh My. Five percent of sales from the Pie Oh My concrete will support The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and healing to seriously ill children and their families.

Shake Shack’s partnership with The Hole in the Wall Camp extends to all three Connecticut locations, and is a part of the restaurant’s mission to “Stand For Something Good.” Hole in the Wall program manager Amanda Keefe from the was able to attend Friday’s soft-opening and introduce some of the diners to the camp’s cause.

“We were just announced as the charity partner for all three Shacks in Connecticut, will be partnering them for the year and are just thrilled to be here today,” Keefe said. “All our programs are free of charge and this year we’ll serve 25,000 families.”

Early guests at Shake Shack were definitely excited to see the popular restaurant opening its doors so close to home. Just about everyone the Times talked to on Friday had visited Shake Shack in Westport or Grand Central Terminal on at least one prior occasion. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has opened multiple locations in 16 states and the District of Columbia, as well as international locations including London, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo and Moscow.

In Darien, Shake Shack replaces the longstanding Chuck’s Steakhouse, which served the Darien community for more than 40 years. While there were some trials and tribulations on the way to Monday’s opening, Shake Shack appears to be a good fit along Post Road.

“It’s a perfect, I can’t believe it was such a struggle to get this to town,” Darien High graduate Tyler Grant said on Friday.