ObituaryL Phillip A. Raymond, Sr., long-time former Darien resident

Phillip A. Raymond, Sr., 78, a long time resident of Darien and a more recent resident of Brookfield, New Hampshire, died on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Born in 1938 in Greenwich, he was married to the late Katherine Raymond. He is survived by his children Phillip Raymond, Jr. and his wife Melanie and Michele Long and her husband Michael Doyle, all of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. He was the grandfather of four, Jared and Christopher Raymond of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire; Tyler Raymond of Bronx, New York; and Ashley Long of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. He is also survived by his sister Sandra Randall of Rochester, New Hampshire. He was predeceased by his brother Richard Raymond. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Most of his career was devoted to contracting and he was well known for his accomplishments in the community both professionally and for his efforts at the Darien Senior Center. He had a passion for boating and was a member of the Darien Boat Club, rising through the ranks to Commodore.

Friends may call at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 from 12 to 1pm. A service will be held at the Funeral home immediately following at 1pm. Burial will follow at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Darien. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Darien Senior Center, Mather Center, 2 Renshaw Rd, Darien 06820. www.lawrencefuneralhome.com