Will Power: Dickson scores late winner, Wave gets first win

BOYS HOCKEY

In the last game of the year, in about the last minute left to do so, Darien nabbed its first win of the season.

Time aside, it didn’t come a moment too soon, in the Wave’s 4-3 victory over Greenwich at home on Thursday.

“We made it a little harder than we needed to at the end, that’s for darn sure,” said Wave coach Mac Budd, with Darien letting a 3-1 lead slip to 3-3. “But a win’s a win. And other than the third period I thought we played well enough to win that game.”

Will Dickson, with a goal and an assist, played well enough to win the game, scoring up high on a breakaway in the closing seconds on the power play.

Darien improves to 1-3 overall. Greenwich dips to 1-3.

Matt Baugher had two goals, Akira Dunham one for Greenwich.

Wave goalie Brendan Bumgardner made 20 saves.

“He played well,” said Budd.

Darien put 25 shots on goal.

Max Romeyn went from strength to strength, scoring two goals.

“Game in and game out there are not too many guys that certainly outwork him,” said Budd. “He’s a very smart player. I’m happy for him.”

Arden Cohen kept up the hard collisions, and scored a nifty goal on the power play.

“Arden had a really nice goal, and he’s another, just working hard,” said Budd. “And he’s given himself a bunch of looks and he does an awful lot for us out on the ice.”

Awful for the opposition too, if it doesn’t keep its head up.

“He outhits everyone,” added Budd. “Good clean hits and that really helps a team a lot. He’s everything we thought we were going to get.”

Romeyn tied it 1-1 unassisted seconds into the second period after Greenwich led through most of the first.

Prep school import Cohen hit the the net for 2-1 just over midway through the period. Colby Ravosa and William Johnston had the assists on a pretty set-up.

Darien cashed in on a power play as Romeyn had his second of the game, from Dickson, for a 3-1 lead with two minutes left in the second.

The Cardinals struck back to pull within one on the power play two minutes into the third period.

And the bane of the Wave’s building momentum this season, game to game, again appeared by the way of an opening penalty box door. The Wave was stung skating a man down as Greenwich tied it 3-3 on the power play with 6:45 to go in the third period.

“We came out in the third period and took a penalty,” said Budd. “Our penalty kill in previous years has just been absolutely excellent. And our penalty kill this year has been absolutely, horrible. I just don’t understand it; it’s back to the drawing board.”

Darien went on the power play with a few minutes to go.

And that’s when Dickson stopped a shot and turned the tables — tipped the ice it seemed — and sailed in on a breakaway to fire the wrist shot for the winner with seconds to go.

“They had a mix-up up high and we had a nice chip and got the puck up behind their D,” said Budd. “And Dickson has very, very good speed. He worked hard and he got a breakaway. He beat him up high; a real nice shot.”