NEWSFLASH: Darien’s Education Cost Sharing grant cut nearly in half by state

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson was notified Thursday that Darien’s Education Cost Sharing Grant was cut from $775,533 to $406,683, a cut of approximately $369,000.

This further cut has compounded the last minute cut from about $1.5 million to zero in the eleventh hour, after town budgets had gone through the vetting process and been approved last April.

Those cuts meant the eliminating of aid to the 28 most affluent towns in Connecticut. In the first week in May, a deal between Malloy and legislators partially returned some of the ECS grant money, with $775,000 going to Darien.

In the letter received by Stevenson Thursday, to several state legislative leaders including Sen. Bob Duff, a majority leader who also represents most of Darien, the adopted budgets for 2016 and 2017 for the state included $20 million in Municipal Opportunities Regional Efficiencies savings. The letter is signed by Benjamin Barnes, secretary of the Office of Policy and Management.

“In order to realize the savings required by the enacted budget for FY 2017, it is necessary to act now in implementing the MORE lapse,” the letter said.

“The reductions will be applied to the January 2017 and April 2017 ECS payments. These reductions will be applied in a needs-directed manner, whereby the ECS grant is reduced between 25% and 90% for the 25 wealthiest communities, and the 68 poorest communities in the state will lose only 1% or less of their ECS grant,” the letter said.

The cuts also include “circuit breaker” for 48 distressed municipalities which limits the cut to $250,000 or 2% of aid.

For comparison, Greenwich’s ECS grant was cut by just over 90%, from $1.4 million to $137,000 approximately — the largest cut in the state. Neighboring New Canaan was cut also by 50% from $678,845 to $339,590. Wilton was cut by approximately 30%, from $665,382 to 462,941,

Town officials, including the school administration and Board of Ed, have expressed concern for the likely lack of state funding.

Requests for comment have been made to Duff, State Rep. Terrie Wood, Sen. Carlo Leone, and State Rep. William Tong.