Several unlocked car burglaries reported on Holmes Avenue

Several burglaries were reported on Holmes Avenue just before the holiday weekend. One resident reported that a basketball hoop had been stolen from their vehicle during the overnight hours between Dec. 18 and Dec. 19. The car’s center console as also opened, though nothing else was taken. The exact time frame of the burglary could not be determined, but the resident reported the incident at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 19.

Two days later another Holmes Avenue resident told police he saw an unknown black male leave a neighbor’s yard and enter his vehicle at about 6 a.m. He said a small black sedan trailed the suspicious person along the street and parked outside of his house as the person approached his vehicle.

When he saw the the interior light of his vehicle go off the victim went outside, at which point the suspect exited the vehicle and got into the sedan, which took off down Holmes Avenue towards West Avenue. Police were not able to track the vehicle, but did conduct a canvass of the neighborhood to see if other cars had been entered.

Another vehicle on Holmes Avenue showed signs of entry, and after contact the owner it was determined that some $50 in change had been taken from its center console, along with a Harley Davidson folding knife valued at $300. Yet another resident noticed that the passenger door of their car had been left ajar, and the glove box and center console were left open. Only a small pouch holding about $2 in change was reported missing.

In each case the car was left unlocked, but police are still investigating the burglaries.