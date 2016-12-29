Top 10 stories of 2016: #10 Town considers Ox Ridge Hunt Club acquisition

The Town of Darien may begin 2017 by adopting of a portion of one of its oldest landmarks, should the Representative Town Meeting vote to approve the purchase of a 16.25 acre parcel of land from the Ox Ridge Hunt Club. The Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance have both offered their unanimous support of purchasing the land at the price of $6.25 million.

Ox Ridge Hunt Club celebrated its centennial in 2015 and is known for its historic pedigree in equestrian circles. The parcel represents a large portion of the Ox Ridge’s field space but board members for the club have stated that the capital from the sale will help their future plans. First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said the club approached the town in early 2016 to begin talks about an acquisition.

Town officials believe the purchase would help alleviate overcrowding at the town’s existing fields, and falls in line with the town’s expressed intent to preserve existing open space. Additionally, the move will help protect one of the town’s oldest establishments for decades to come.

“There are times where things come up and you have to spend a dime,” Selectman Rob Richards said during a November meeting. “I look at this as a very rare opportunity, it’s good for Ox Ridge and it’s good for the town.”

Due to a prior tax agreement between the club and the town, the parcel is protected by an option space restriction until 2042. As a result, no permanent fixtures can be installed on the property other than one single-story building of 1,000 square feet or less. Protective measures such as irrigation, drainage or sewage improvements would be allowed, but the field must remain natural grass and turf.

However, the town still has plenty of use for such a large parcel of open space. Acquisition of open space is listed as a priority in Darien’s town plan of conservation and development, which was updated earlier this year. With Darien being 97% developed, there are very few opportunities for the town to seize such a large parcel of open space.

“I’m absolutely fully supportive of this,” Board of Finance member Bruce Orr said. “I have a tremendous bias for open space, particularly less than active or passive open space, because it not only sustains and maintains, but also increases the value of the property over time. We do need the space for less active areas and it is an iconic and historic part of the town.”

The Darien Athletic Foundation, which advocates for youth sports initiatives, has identified a lack of field space as a core problem for the town’s athletics, particularly for younger children. The high volume of use at the Darien High School fields was one of the motivating factors behind the DAF’s $4 million gift to install artificial turf on the three practice fields there.

Parks & Recreation Committee Chairman Mary Flynn said the Ox Ridge space could be used for youth sports in a similar fashion to Cherry Lawn Park and the Middlesex Middle School fields. The Parks & Recreation Department is currently in the process of developing a parks master plan that would evaluate all of the town’s field spaces and their uses.

With the addition of such a large parcel of land, the Parks & Rec could potentially shift certain activities to Ox Ridge and open up space for other amenities in the town’s other parks. A public pool was one of the most requested items in a public survey for potential uses of the Weed Beach expansion at Short Lane. While the commission passed on that site for a pool, identifying a potential location for a public pool is one of the goals of the upcoming master plan.

After introducing the land acquisition in November, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said the town would move through the process expeditiously to protect the club’s interests. The purchase gained approval from the Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance in the same month, and should fall before the newly reformed Representative Town Meeting in January 2017. Town officials said the cost of the purchase and related debt service have already been factored into the figures for the upcoming budget season.

