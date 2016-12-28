What were the most visited news stories online at DarienTimes.com in 2016?

The following news stories received the most visitors at DarienTimes.com in the last year. This list excludes op/ed, columns, letters and obituaries.
- [Video] Darien teen arrested for waving gun on SnapChat — A 16-year-old Darien High School student’s brief Snapchat video brandishing a handgun resulted in his arrest in March. (1,905 views)
- Tuesday’s pedestrian death on I-95 in Darien ruled a suicide — The death of 51-year-old Timothy Sheridan of Stamford on I-95 in February accounts for two of the top most visited stories this year. In this story, the death was ruled a suicide. (2,299 views)
- Community rallies for Brown family after accident — The community rallying around the Brown family after a tragic accident left father Gordon Brown paralyzed, posted in August) was the number 8 most visited story. (2,437 views)
- Heroin: One Darien story — An anonymous account of one Darien young adult’s struggle with addiction shared with The Darien Times in February. (2,567 views)
- UPDATE: Pedestrian in Tuesday’s I95 fatal accident identified — The story of when Stamford man Timothy Sheridan was identified as the victim in the I-95 incident. (2,871 views)
- Darien postal worker makes ‘special delivery’ of good news — The most recent popular story on DarienTimes.com in which a thoughtful family postman made an early round to deliver the good news of a college acceptance as soon as possible. (3,049 views)
- Darien’s historic 63-acre Ziegler property on the market for $175 million — The news of the 63-acre shoreline property going up for sale in September in Darien for the first time in a century was of great interest. (3,551 views)
- Darien resident charged with sale, possession of heroin Saturday — With the heightened awareness of the growing heroin epidemic, the arrest of Darien’s Kevin Grant, 25, in May for the possession and sale of heroin drew many page views. (3,619 views)
- NEWSFLASH: Darien’s Coach Trifone receives additional two-week suspension — The suspension of popular Blue Wave football coach Rob Trifone mid-football season drew much interest and much support for Trifone. (4,781 views)
- Missing former Darien teacher, resident, found deceased on Saturday — The search for and ultimate discovery of missing Darien wife, mother, and grandmother Suzanne Stisser, a beloved former gym teacher in town, drew almost three times more pageviews than the second highest viewed story on DarienTimes.com. The community effort to find her and the outpouring of sympathy and care when she was found deceased happened almost exactly a year ago, on Jan. 2, 2016. (13,087 views)