What were the most visited news stories online at DarienTimes.com in 2016?

— The search for and ultimate discovery of missing Darien wife, mother, and grandmother Suzanne Stisser, a beloved former gym teacher in town, drew almost three times more pageviews than the second highest viewed story on DarienTimes.com. The community effort to find her and the outpouring of sympathy and care when she was found deceased happened almost exactly a year ago, on Jan. 2, 2016. (13,087 views)