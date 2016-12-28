Locally-owned business are the difference in Darien

Walk or drive around downtown Darien and perhaps you’ll notice a difference between the town and others nearby.

“The Darien retail base has always been led by locally owned stores — first and foremost, Darien Sport Shop,” said David Genovese, a Darien native and the founder and CEO of Baywater Properties, a full-service commercial real estate company at 1019 Post Road. “Darien doesn’t look like many of the other towns in lower Fairfield County; those retail environments have more national retailers.”

To recognize and promote Darien’s robust local business community, Baywater Properties has produced a short video — entitled Experience Darien This Holiday Season — that is currently airing on the HAN Network and its various affiliates, including DarienTimes.com.

“We wanted to let people know about all the cool, unique stores that exist here,” said Genovese, whose company owns and rents properties in Darien and several other area towns. “We want people in surrounding towns to be aware of these stores, and we want people in Darien to remember that these businesses are here.”

Genovese’s motivation has genetic roots: He comes from a family that has been involved in local business for four generations.

“Seeing locally-owned businesses succeed is important to me,” he said. “If you spend $1,000 shopping online at Amazon, that money leaves the town and the state. But when you spend money in Darien it goes to people who live in town and support local sports teams and charities.”

Although many smaller stores have struggled due to rising rents and competition from national chains, Genovese remains a firm believer in the potential of locally-owned businesses.

“You can find items that you can’t get elsewhere,” said Genovese. “And you can also have a more intimate, more personal experience. You are shopping or eating at places where the owner knows and cares about the town. In some cases, that owner has a history of working with your family.”

For an example of how a locally-owned business can thrive in the current climate, Genovese points out Kirby and Company, a decor boutique that opened on the Post Road in 2014.

“Elaine Kirby has done a great job of creating a unique shopping experience,” he said. “She also uses social media really well, and that has helped her business grow.

“We try to embrace the local businesses and help them compete,” added Genovese. “Our video is a way for us to highlight some of the stores and restaurants that give Darien its character.”