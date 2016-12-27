Wave suffers first loss to Rams in several regular seasons

BOYS HOCKEY

The state’s top-rated team showed why it is top-rated, downing the Wave 5-2 at the Darien Ice House on Tuesday.

Darien, losing 15 players to graduation this season, and a whole line to prep school, loses to the Rams for the first time in four years regular-season.

The Wave drops to 0-3 against 3-0 NC in the non-league game.

Arden Cohen — the more he hits, the better the Wave plays — and Matty Hathaway, with another uptick for the Wave roster, had the goals for Darien.

New Canaan stayed a step ahead and held the edge throughout, forcing Darien senior goaltender Brendan Bumgardner to make 41 saves in avoiding a blowout.

Peter Windas stopped 17 shots for NC.

Darien’s first big hit of the game, by Cohen, was followed by its first tough rush, 3-on-1. But it was broken up deep in the NC end and back it came the other way.

Tyler Hill sent Brooks Gammill on a breakaway with a pass up the middle. Gammill was in alone from the blue line and scored going to his backhand, fading to his right, with a blade-length of his stick between him and Bumgardner.

The Rams led 1-0 with 12:42 on the clock in the first.

Gammill had his second for 2-0 with 8:09 left in the opening period, scoring up high, standing alone on the right circle with Hill feeding him from the left side.

The Rams went on the power play with 2:57 left in the first period.

It took 15 seconds for New Canaan to score with the man up.

Quinn Hays put the puck on goal from the left point and Jack Webster tipped it in with 2:41 to go in the period for 3-0.

Darien came straight back down and scored, off Cohen’s skate blade, for 3-1. Max Romeyn drove to the net to make it happen. Fin Batson had an assist.

The Wave was called for cross-checking with 10:47 up on the board in the second. And the Wave killed it off.

Darien went on the power play with 6:31 to go in the second period, the Rams called for a hook.

Only, it was Hill stopped on two breakaways, shorthanded.

As soon as New Canaan killed it off, Darien was called for a trip at 4:25.

George McMahon scored on the backhand for 4-1, on his own rebound from in front at 3:42. Drew Morris and Hill had the assists as part of a vise-like set-up.

Hill rushing through the slot tipped a shot from the left point from Webster on the rush and New Canaan led 5-1 with 1:30 to go in the second period.

But the game had still not quite slipped away. Darien had its best momentum to start the third.

Windas made the save, the puck stuck low on the back left of the cage. It was worked free and Hathaway poked it in for 5-2 with 11:11 left to play. Max Sharp and Carr Noonan had assists, digging the puck free.

Darien was called for a cross check at 8:05, and, the Wave’s momentum did not return.

Thomas Sulger made his return from injury, in a much needed flash of good news for the roster, that unlike the previous four seasons or so, sees Darien crank away with three rather than four lines; something New Canaan very tellingly boasts of this season.