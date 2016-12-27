Police: Westport woman arrested for violating restraining order

A Westport woman was arrested for violating a restraining order and disorderly conduct in Darien on Dec. 20. Police received a report of a breach of peace at Darien Upholstery just before 1 p.m. that afternoon.

Officers met spoke with a victim who said a 35 year-old-woman from Westport had agreed to stop at the store to drop off their child, but had begun arguing and refused to leave. The victim has an active restraining order against the woman that only allows contact during curbside child exchanges outside of the victim’s home. The victim called another family member to have them help convince the woman to leave.

That family member began filming the woman’s actions, which she believed to be inappropriate. She slapped the phone away from the family member’s hands and spat on them as she continued yelling. The woman refused multiple requests to leave in front of another witness, while the child remained in another room.

Police arrested the woman for violating a restraining order and disorderly conduct. Officers said the woman had a prior arrest from 2015 in another family related incident. She was issued a Dec. 21 court date and released on $1,000 bond.