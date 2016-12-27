Obituary: Mary Grace Bruno Fraccola, 105, life-long Darien resident, welcoming host

Mary Grace Bruno Fraccola, age 105, a lifelong resident of Darien, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 20. Mrs. Fraccola was born November 8, 1911 at the family homestead in Darien still standing on Linden Avenue. She was the first of nine children born to the late Agostino and Rose Conti Bruno and, remarkably, was the oldest living Bruno family member outliving all her siblings.

Mrs. Fraccola’s husband, Anthony R. Fraccola, predeceased her in 1977 as did her son, James J. Fraccola, earlier in 2016, along with her eight siblings, Gustavo Bruno, Josephine Lombardo, Benjamin Bruno, Chiva Penna, Elizabeth Journalist, Joseph Bruno, Rose Papp and Tessie Sniffen.

She is survived by her daughter in law, Colleen Doyle Fraccola of Darien and Jensen Beach, Florida and also six grandchildren, Anthony (Stephanie) Fraccola of Knightdale, North Carolina, Tracey Hanold of Colorado, Christine (Aaron) Smith of Georgetown, Colorado, Kingston (Samantha) Fallon of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, Bruce (Christopher) Long of Milton, Massachusetts and Trina (Thomas) Erhard of Heber City, Utah, along with 13 great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

After marrying her larger than life husband, Anthony Fraccola, they became proud owners of Tokeneke Limousine Service. In their retirement years, they enjoyed traveling and spending time at their other residence in Hallandale, Florida.

As a homemaker, Mrs. Fraccola’s kitchen was the lifeblood of her home. A wonderful cook always with an apron around her middle, anyone showing up at her door knew there would always be a place set for them at her table. Cups of tea, chatting for hours and reminiscing about family, friends and the good old days growing up in Darien were what continued to make her later years so happy. Even as she got older and everyone’s lives around her got busier and busier, her extended family, neighbors, Darien Senior Center acquaintances, and her close contacts at St. John Church never forgot her. She felt she was truly blessed.

Her family said Mrs. Fraccola never thought ill of anyone, and even if she did, she kept it to herself. Not a bad word about anyone, nor a profanity ever crossed her lips, they said. What did cross her lips were some wonderful original “Maryisms” — her words of wise, and her little phrases that made her family chuckle, they said..

The family would like to thank Mary’s two devoted caregivers, Enid Newby and Veneta Anderson, extended members of the Fraccola family, for their devotion, love and caring ways to Mrs. Fraccola bringing much joy and happiness to her during the last years of her life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. John Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien. Burial will immediately follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien.

Memorial donations may be made to the Darien Senior Center, Mather Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien, CT 06820. www.lawrencefuneralhome.com