Obituary: June Okerlund Dondlinger — Darien mother, grandmother

June O. Dondlinger, a resident of Darien, passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2016 at Brightview Assisted Living in Norwalk.

Born on July 2, 1921 in Breckenridge, North Dakota, she was the daughter of the late James E. Okerlund and Rose Boetcher. She was 95.

June Dondlinger was an undergraduate at St. Olaf College and completed her graduate studies at Case Western Reserve. She worked as a social worker in Norwalk. She was a 50-year honorary life member of the America Association of University Women which was committed to the education and equity of women and girls.

She was married to the late Bennett K. Dondlinger of Darien. She is survived by three children, Kenneth Dondlinger of Maine, Kristi Dondlinger of Fairfield and Peter Dondlinger of Darien. She is also survived by four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Burial was private with Rev. Dr. Blaine Edele from Union Memorial Church, Stamford, presiding.

