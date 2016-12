December property transfers

58 Mansfield Avenue – Clayton and Kristy Erwin to Ronald K. Armstrong for $2,295,000. Appraised value $1,940,700. Assessed value $1,358,490.

1 Hickory Lane – John and Elizabeth Markham to Elizabeth English for $1,249,000. Appraised value $1,373,700. Assessed value $$961,590.

49 Stanton Road – Michael and Beverly Malone to Brendan Malone for $1,350,000. Appraised value $2,431,300. Assessed value $1,701,910.

210 Leroy Avenue – E. Lloyd and Associates, LLC to Kristy Erwin for $3,245,000. Appraised value $3,193,000. Assessed value $2,235,100.

343 Hollow Tree Ridge – Laura C. Ruhe to Brett and Sarah Cohart for $2,260,000. Appraised value $1,722,100. Assessed value $1,205,470.

4 Dellwood Road – Gordon and Kesti Aysseh to James R. Pearson for $2,150,000. Appraised value $1,806,500. Assessed value $1,264,550.

30 Relihan Road – Robert and Mary Darby to 30 Relihan Road LLC for $625,000. Appraised value $615,800. Assessed value $$431,060.