Wood to host Affordable Care Act forum

State Representative Terrie Wood (R-141) will host a public forum to discuss the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and its impact on Connecticut residents at the Darien Library Community Room on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the ACA and how it has, and will continue to shape the health insurance industry in Connecticut. With the start of a new administration in January, it is important to stay abreast of any potential changes to the current law.

The event will feature two panelists; Attorney Victoria Veltri, JD, LLM, Chief Health Policy Advisor in the Office of Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman, and Maura Carley, MPH, Founder and President of Healthcare Navigation, LLC.

Veltri is involved with the State Innovative Model Initiative and the Healthcare Cabinet. She currently serves as the Lt. Governor’s liaison to state agencies, community organizations and the private sector on healthcare-related matters. Additionally, Veltri has devoted much of her career to educating the public on critical health care topics including plan selection, health care rights, and filing grievances and appeals, and to the surveillance of the healthcare marketplace.

Carley has spent much of her career in healthcare beginning with Yale-New Haven Hospital, and later with various healthcare organizations serving in leadership roles before founding Healthcare Navigation. Healthcare Navigation, LLC, is a national healthcare advocacy firm which assists clients with today’s health insurance. She authored Health Insurance: Navigating Traps and Gaps.

Both panelists serve on the Board of Directors of the Connecticut Health Insurance Exchange.