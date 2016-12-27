Darien Times

Police: Diamond earrings go missing after Darien car wash

December 27, 2016

screen-shot-2016-12-27-at-9-37-35-amA Stamford woman reported a pair of diamond earrings valued at $4,300 stolen on Dec. 14. She told police the earrings went missing after a trip to Splash Car Wash on Dec. 2.

She realized the earrings were missing shortly after leaving Splash and immediately returned to the business to search for her jewelry. A manager at Splash helped her search the car and went onto inspect the contents of the vacuums at the shop. Unfortunately, the earrings were not found.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police are reaching out to employees at Splash.

 

