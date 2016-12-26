Chamber gives out annual awards

The Darien Chamber of Commerce recently gave out the annual DCC awards at the annual meeting, awards and holiday cheer event. This annual event is a special night where the chamber celebrates not only its volunteers of the year, but also, employees of local businesses who are recognized by their employers.oh

This year the DCC Awards Committee selected: Mark Rosenbloom, DCC chairman of the board of directors (AVP, First County Bank) as volunteer of the year; WinePort of Darien (accepted by Tim Smith, Manager) as business of the year for the annual wine tasting and auction benefit involvement.

The “Employee of the Year” award was created last year to commemorate “Mr. Z” –Stephen Zangrillo, founder of the Darien Sport Shop, who built his business on excellent customer service, loyalty and trust. Chamber members are invited to nominate employees who represent these qualities and are devoted to the mission of the business they serve. This year, the award was given to two individuals. One Employee of the Year Award went to Kate Roland, Manager, Everything is Rosey and the other award for a non-profit went to Rick Tymon, Driver, At Home in Darien.

Erica Jensen and Corrie Belardinelli-Helen Ainson Boutique received an award of appreciation for their years of volunteering on the sidewalk sales committee. Sylvan Learning Center and Gwynne Campbell received an Award of Appreciation for the 30 years of commitment by Sylvan and Gwynne Campbell have given to the education of Darien’s youth.

It is the mission of the Darien Chamber of Commerce to work to improve the quality of life for the businesses and residents of Darien. The DCC is sponsored by Elite Sponsor-Darien Rowayton Bank throughout the year.