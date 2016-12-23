Commission on Aging gives update on senior advocacy

Commission on Aging chairman Joe Pankowski provided an update on some of the issues facing Darien’s seniors during a Board of Selectman meeting on Monday night. The commission works as an advocacy group, making recommendations on policy and initiatives for elder residents.

There are about 3,200 seniors currently living in Darien, making up about 15% of the town’s total population. Furthermore, adults 60 and over are the fastest growing segment of the town’s population, as Pankowski mentioned on Monday.

While that portion of the population is quickly growing, keeping them in Darien has proven to be a challenge. Pankowski explained the need for appropriate housing options and support programs for the town’s seniors. He said the commission’s greatest success has been the new senior center program at the Mather Center, which opened in July 2014. The center boasts more than 1,400 members, 925 of whom are Darien residents.

With the town expected to receive less state support for human services, the commission has been asked to look into new revenue opportunities at the Mather Center. Pankowski said the Commission has ruled against raising program fees for nonresidents, as many of the members and instructors are former residents with ties to the town. However, he said increasing cost of the daily lunch program from $4 to $5 per person could prove mutually beneficial for seniors in the town; increasing revenue while also affording better food at meals.

“A one dollar increase to get better food, fresher food and address the town’s needs… I think is a good solution,” Pankowski said.

Because the commission is only an advocacy group, it will be up to the Board of Selectmen and Mather Center Director Beth Paris to determine future policies. The board is also considering implementing a digital card system to keep track of attendance and member traffic.

Housing continues to be an issue, but the Darien Housing Authority is currently redeveloping Old Town Hall Homes to include more than 50 affordable senior apartments and more units could be included in Baywater Properties’ downtown redevelopment project. Pankowski said the commission has also lobbied unsuccessfully for additional senior housing at 30 Edgerton Avenue, the site of the old senior center. The Board of Education is currently in the process of a facilities master plan and will likely have priority at that site if needed.

Unfortunately age-restricted affordable housing does not provide as much benefit to Darien as standard affordable units under the state’s affordable housing statutes. In conjunction with state statute 8-30g, the town is required to amass housing equivalency points to maintain its moratorium. Each senior apartment is worth just half a point under the state system, which provides between one and 2.5 points for family units based on income. First Selectman Jayme Stevenson has spoken out against the policy in the past, believing it to be age-discriminatory. Pankowski said seniors can manage in mixed living environments, but senior living facilities can be more beneficial.

“I think it’s vital, for our seniors who have given so much, that we have senior housing if at all possible,” Pankowski said.

He said he has seen more and more seniors move away from Darien due to the Connecticut’s fiscal uncertainty and more specifically, its estate tax. Connecticut’s state estate tax exemption ends at $2 million, while the federal exemption begins at $5.45 million. Neighboring New York has raised its tax exemption to $4.1 million, and is expected to match the federal figure in 2019. As a result, more seniors will likely consider moving away to avoid paying taxes on their estate.

“This is absolutely vital, we need to move our state exemption to the federal exemption level to simply protect everything else our seniors do,” Pankowski said on Monday. “Their income tax, their volunteer hours, their contributions to local charities… we’re going to continue to see our seniors to leave, and ironically we may still see them here at local events because they’ll be living in Westchester County and coming back very easily.”

Pankowski said State Rep. Terrie Wood has also voiced her support for increasing the exemption, and that Governor Dannel Malloy has also mentioned a possible increase. The issue was also discussed during the election season, with both Wood and fellow State Rep. William Tong recommending that the exemption go up.

The Commission is also recommending a new tax exemption for veterans in the town. Commission member Mary McCarthy explained that while the state does offer veterans tax exemptions, towns are also able to award property tax exemptions based on income. The commission is recommending the town offer the maximum allowable exemption of 10 percent, which would represent a tax impact of $39,286.48. Approximately 60 veterans in Darien would benefit from the exemption. Town officials plan to review the proposed exemption for future considerations.

[email protected]