Darien Police officer involved in early morning car accident

A Darien Police officer was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 23. The officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation and precaution. The driver of the other vehicle complained of pain and was also taken to the hospital. The passenger of the other vehicle did not require medical attention.

On Friday Dec. 23, at 2:14am, the officer was south bound on Noroton Avenue in a marked patrol unit, en route to a report of vandalism in the area.

As the officer approached the intersection of Noroton Avenue and Ledge Road, he was taking note of approaching vehicles for possible suspects. The officer believed he saw a vehicle entering the south bound ramp of I-95. As he continued to watch for the vehicle, his vehicle entered the intersection with Ledge Road and collided with another vehicle. The other vehicle was occupied by the operator and a passenger.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The accident is currently under investigation by the Patrol Division.