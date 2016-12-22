[Slideshow] Santa visits the Darien Community Association’s annual Christmas Party

The Darien Community Association welcomed a very special guest for its annual Mom’s Morning In Christmas Party. Children were invited to come meet Santa Claus during the morning of Dec. 16 while families enjoyed the festivities and holiday backdrop at the DCA. Mom’s Morning In is a fun-filled activity program for toddlers and preschool-age children and their parents/caregivers. Each monthly there will are new engaging activities or entertainment. All of your children are welcome, including infants.