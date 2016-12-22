Darien Library to offer tech help sessions

Residents who need help with the Christmas gift of an iPad, a Kindle, an iPhone, an Android, or a new tablet can get holiday tech help at the Darien Library. Residents can borrow them for free from Darien Library, and from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30.

The library is offering several technology drop-in sessions on Wednesday, Dec. 28, any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Get help downloading books, movies, music, and TV shows to enjoy on the new device. Once set up, download new items from home anytime — even when the library is closed.

As a bonus, for the entire week of Dec. 26 to Dec. 30, request that the library purchase an e-Book you want to read but the library doesn’t have. They will order it immediately and have it in stock for digital reading pleasure within hours.

Watch for the Family Tech Night in mid-January where drop-in assistance for families will be offered. One-on-one appointments can also be booked with a librarian — but don’t wait too long to book, as these are limited.

Email [email protected] for more info.