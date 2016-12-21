Wave loses, but performance improves in OT loss to Prep

BOYS HOCKEY

If there are such things as losing boosts, this would be it.

Because after the run-around of its opening-game setback, Darien steadied itself and took the preseason top ranked team in the state to OT.

I am glad we played with a lot more intensity and confidence. — Mac Budd

And the Wave (0-2) is still chasing its first win of the season, losing 3-2 to Fairfield Prep at home on Wednesday. But after its glass seemed half empty of ice after game one, game two makes the Wave’s glass appear half full.

“You’re never happy to lose, but I come away feeling a lot better than I did on Saturday,” said Wave coach Mac Budd. “But I felt on Saturday (losing 7-2 to Hamden), with a young and inexperienced team you’re bound to get some situations like that.”

First-year goalie Brendan Bumgardner (20 saves) held the fort, under something of a siege in the first period.

“Brendan played a superb game,” said Budd. “You are counting on your goalie to make all the saves that he should. And you’re hoping that he is going to make a few that he probably shouldn’t make. And I think that Brendan was able to do that for us tonight; particularly early in the game, which gave us a huge boost of energy on the bench.”

Skylar Celotto scored twice, including the winner and Marc Orlin had one goal for the Jesuits.

Jack McGee stopped 21 shots in the Prep goal.

Darien took the lead 1-0 in the first period, on Max Romeyn’s goal, snapped upstairs glove-side on a 2-on-1.

“Romeyn had a beautiful goal, he just beat the kid,” Budd said. “He looked off the goalie like he was going to pass it and just got the goalie leaning just a bit and put it up high and beat him.”

Romeyn is MVP material in the CIAC, up and down the ice. Only this year, there’s likely to be a lot more up.

“I felt last year his statistics were really misleading,” said Budd. “He did a lot of the heavy lifting last year playing with two guys who were scorers. And this year I felt, given the opportunity he would really improve in his statistics. And he’s proven me right so far.”

The Wave scored on the power play for 2-0 in the second on a nifty one-timer by Hunter Hazelton, set up on a cross-point pass from Colby Ravosa.

“He can do that,” said Budd. “And we are going to need for Hunter to do that. He has a big shot.”

But it was Prep (1-1) scoring twice in under two minutes to tie it late in the second to take the momentum away from the Wave.

“We at times had trouble getting the puck out and we payed the price,” said Budd. “We got pinned in our end.”

A scoreless third period, and mostly scoreless overtime — with Darien up a man to start the extra stanza, and gathering strength all the way — produced the winner from the Jesuits with a half minute to go.

“I was happy that we played a much more disciplined game,” said Budd, with Darien suffering from Hamden finding the net three times with the Wave a man down in the previous contest. “And I am glad we played with a lot more intensity and confidence.”

Darien outshot the Jesuits 25-23.

“I felt that it was for the most part an even game,” said Budd. “And most important, I felt that as the game wore on, we really gained the momentum and started to have the better of the play.”

Darien’s defense tightened up, and although stuck on two goals again, scoring chances were on the uptick.

“We did give ourselves a lot of looks, particularly in the third period,” Budd added. “And so it’s certainly, from my perspective, a disappointing result. The guys battled hard. I felt like both teams battled hard. And it was a great high school hockey game.

“But the good news is that we improved in many aspects, from that first game. It’s something to build on.”